Saudi crown prince warns Kingdom will strike those that threaten its security
The crown prince did not directly refer to the recent Jeddah attack.
Saudi Arabia will strike those who threaten the Kingdom’s security and stability with an “iron fist”, the crown prince said on Thursday, one day after an attack on a Remembrance Day ceremony injured two in the Kingdom.
Daesh claimed Wednesday’s attack on a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah during a World War One remembrance ceremony involving French and other embassies. The group provided no evidence for the claim. “We will continue to hit with an iron fist against anyone who thinks of threatening our security and stability,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a speech carried by Saudi state news agency SPA.
Wednesday’s attack occurred two weeks after a Saudi man wounded a security guard at the French consulate in Jeddah with what has been described as a “sharp tool” and after recent Islamist militant attacks in France and Austria.
Prince Mohammed said Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, is committed to confronting extremism, and rejects and condemns all terrorist acts.
He said actual terror attacks in the Kingdom, the world’s top oil exporter and a key US ally, had “fallen to near zero” following a restructuring of the interior ministry and reforming of the security sector that began in mid-2017.=
The prince also said the Kingdom would continue to combat corruption after the state recovered 247 billion riyals (Dh242 billion) in settlements in addition to assets worth tens of billions of riyals in the past three years.
In January 2019 Saudi Arabia ended a sweeping anti-corruption campaign in which many members of the Kingdom’s economic and political elite were detained.
-
Europe
Dutch police arrest man over Saudi Arabia embassy ...
The shooting comes a day after after an attack on a WW1 event in... READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi will strike those that threaten security:...
The crown prince did not directly refer to the recent Jeddah attack. READ MORE
-
World
Saudi Arabia: Daesh claims responsibility for...
The explosion occurred during a World War One remembrance ceremony... READ MORE
-
MENA
Egypt helicopter crash: Eight peacekeepers killed ...
The peacekeeping force was set up by Israel and Egypt to supervise... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer Covid...
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews