- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
20 killed, 3 injured in Egypt bus-truck accident
The bus was charred within minutes.
Twenty people were killed and three injured in an accident involving a bus and a truck on a desert highway in Upper Egypt late on Tuesday, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
The bus from Cairo collided with a truck loaded with cement, which was stopping due to a malfunction, in the province of Assiut, about 370km south of the capital, the provincial governor's office said in a statement.
The bus was burned out within minutes, and the bodies and the injured were removed from it with difficulty, it added.
Thirty-six ambulances rushed to the scene, the health ministry said.
-
MENA
21 migrants die as boat sinks off Tunisia
The deceased migrants from sub-Saharan Africa include nine women and... READ MORE
-
World
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport
Ministry calls for de-escalating tensions. READ MORE
-
MENA
Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest ...
The announcement also marks a significant escalation after the... READ MORE
-
World
Oman rolls out 5% VAT on most goods and services
Certain goods are exempt from the tax, Omani authorities clarified. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli