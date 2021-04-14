MENA
20 killed, 3 injured in Egypt bus-truck accident

WAM/Reuters/Cairo
Filed on April 14, 2021

(Assiut Governorate media office via AP)

The bus was charred within minutes.

Twenty people were killed and three injured in an accident involving a bus and a truck on a desert highway in Upper Egypt late on Tuesday, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The bus from Cairo collided with a truck loaded with cement, which was stopping due to a malfunction, in the province of Assiut, about 370km south of the capital, the provincial governor's office said in a statement.

The bus was burned out within minutes, and the bodies and the injured were removed from it with difficulty, it added.

Thirty-six ambulances rushed to the scene, the health ministry said.




