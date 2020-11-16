17-year-old young man murders 15-year-old with wooden pole in Egypt
As the victim was going for Friday prayers, the accused attacked the younger boy.
A 15-year-old Egyptian boy died after he was hit by his 17-year-old compatriot with a wooden pole following a dispute in Alexandria's Al Agamy area, local media reported on Monday.
Investigations revealed that the fight ensued after the accused and the victim had an argument over some issue.
As the victim was going for Friday prayers, the accused attacked the younger boy with a wooden pole which had a sharp metal object, causing severe injuries to him.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
The police arrested the accused and referred him to the public prosecution, which placed him under four-day detention for a thorough probe.
-
MENA
17-year-old young man murders 15-year-old with...
As the victim was going for Friday prayers, the accused attacked the... READ MORE
-
MENA
Gazans take coastal walks to escape ‘double ...
As the pandemic has dragged on, larger crowds of men and women stroll,... READ MORE
-
News
Etihad Airways to start daily flights to Tel Aviv ...
The launch of flights follows the normalisation of diplomatic ties... READ MORE
-
MENA
Syria's veteran foreign minister Walid Moalem dies
There were no details on the cause of death. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews