17-year-old young man murders 15-year-old with wooden pole in Egypt

Web Report/Cairo
Filed on November 16, 2020

(Alamy)

As the victim was going for Friday prayers, the accused attacked the younger boy.

A 15-year-old Egyptian boy died after he was hit by his 17-year-old compatriot with a wooden pole following a dispute in Alexandria's Al Agamy area, local media reported on Monday.

Investigations revealed that the fight ensued after the accused and the victim had an argument over some issue.

As the victim was going for Friday prayers, the accused attacked the younger boy with a wooden pole which had a sharp metal object, causing severe injuries to him.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The police arrested the accused and referred him to the public prosecution, which placed him under four-day detention for a thorough probe.




