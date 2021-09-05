MENA
12 killed as bus overturns on Egypt highway: Report

AP/Cairo
Filed on September 5, 2021

It hit a concrete barrier and overturned


A bus overturned on a highway linking the Egyptian capital with a Suez Canal city, killing at least 12 people and injuring 30 others, the country’s state-run news agency reported Sunday.

The accident took place late Saturday on the Cairo-Suez desert road near the city of Suez, the MENA news agency reported.

The report said the bus was heading to Cairo from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh when it hit a concrete barrier and overturned.

Traffic accidents kill thousands of people every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws.

The country’s official statistics agency says around 10,000 road accidents took place in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available. They led to more than 3,480 dead. In 2018, there were 8,480 car accidents, causing over 3,080 deaths.




