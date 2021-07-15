- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Recipients of the inaugural MSME Honours from GCC
On the occasion of International MSME Day, Tally Solutions, a leading international software products company, delivering business management solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs), launched the first edition of ‘MSME Honours’. Through these honours, Tally Solutions aims to celebrate the diversity, unrelenting contribution, and the positive impact of MSMEs through their best practices at the grassroot level up to the national economy level.
CELEBRATED ACROSS THE GCC REGION, THE HONOURS WERE GIVEN IN THREE CATEGORIES :
♦ Business Veterans: Recognising the stalwarts who have withstood the test of time, and continued to thrive and grow.
♦ Digital Transformers: Recognising the adaptability and adoption of new technologies and digitisation.
♦ Wonderwomen in MSMEs: Recognising women entrepreneurs who have defied stereotypes and defined their business journeys with confidence.
In its first edition, MSME Honours received an overwhelming response across categories. These nominations were initially vetted by an internal Tally panel and then by an esteemed jury comprising of Fazeela Gopalani, Head of Middle East, ACCA; Bijay Shah, National Director, BNI; and CA Harikishan Rankawat, Secretary, ICAI Dubai Chapter. The jury selected a total of 13 businesses that were honoured across categories. Here are the details of the recipients of this prestigious honour:
TALLY SALUTES THE CONTRIBUTION OF THESE BUSINESS OWNERS AND SEVERAL OTHERS LIKE THEM WHO HAVE DISRUPTED THE ECOSYSTEM WITH THEIR INNOVATIVE THINKING AND SCALABLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, CHANGED THE LIVES OF PEOPLE (EMPLOYEES AND CUSTOMERS), AND BUILT CONNECTED COMMUNITIES WHILE DRIVING THE ECONOMY AT LARGE