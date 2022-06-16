The famous Indian Lassi: 3 must-try sweetened yoghurt drinks to beat the heat

Get creative in the kitchen

By Ritu Chaturvedi Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 6:45 PM

Lassi, or sweetened yoghurt, is just the drink for summers. Cope with the oppressive heat with our selection of delectable options:

MANGO LASSI

INGREDIENTS

•1 ½ cups fresh mango puree

•2 cups fresh yoghurt

•1 tbsp chopped ginger

•1/3 cup raw sugar

•½ cup crushed ice or ice cubes

For Garnish:

•2 tbsp cream

•1 tbsp chopped pistachios

•¼ cup mango cubes

•Few mint leaves

METHOD

Add all the ingredients in the blender, except those meant for garnish.

Pour in the desired serving glasses and swirl cream with pouring spoon.

Add mango cubes and garnish with mint leaves. Serve cold.

GHAMANDI LASSI

INGREDIENTS

•2 ½ cups yoghurt

•1 tbsp rose petal jam

•2 tbsp Rooh Afza syrup

•1 tsp cardamom powder

•¼ cup cane sugar

•2 -3 pistachio barfee

•Ice cubes

•1 tbsp falooda seeds

•2 tbsp chopped nuts

METHOD

Take all the ingredients in the blender jar, except falooda seeds and nuts. Blend till smooth and frothy.

Pour this thick and creamy lassi in the serving glass and top with falooda seeds and nuts.

HONEY AND CHILLI LASSI

INGREDIENTS

•2 jalapeño chillies

•1 tbsp olive oil

•1 tbsp honey

•2 cups fresh yoghurt

•1 cup ice cubes

•¼ cup fresh coriander leaves

•1 tsp roasted cumin seeds

•Salt to taste

•1 cucumber, sliced into ribbons

METHOD

Wash and wipe jalapeño chillies, brush with olive oil and arrange in the tray.

Heat oven at 200 degree centigrade and grill chillies for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and cool down. Remove head and seeds of the chillies and add in the blender jar. Add yoghurt, coriander leaves, salt, honey and roasted cumin. Add ice cubes and blend till smooth.

Serve in glass along with cucumber ribbons and herbs.