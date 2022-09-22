Recipe of the day: Chocolate chip cookies

Fuss-free dessert

By Ben Tobitt Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 8:23 PM

Need we say more? Pampering your sweet tooth doesn’t always have to be a mountainous task. Here are some recipes to indulge over the weekend, while also remaining on the healthier side...

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

•2 ¼ cups Gold Medal™ all-purpose flour

•1 teaspoon baking soda

•½ teaspoon salt

•1 cup butter, softened

•¾ cup granulated sugar

•¾ cup packed brown sugar

•1 egg

•1 teaspoon vanilla

•2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Method

Heat oven to 375°F. In a small bowl, mix flour, baking soda and salt; set aside.

In a large bowl, beat softened butter and sugars with an electric mixer on medium speed, or mix with a spoon for about 1 minute or until fluffy, scraping the side of the bowl occasionally.

Beat in egg and vanilla until smooth. Stir in flour mixture just until blended (dough will be stiff). Stir in chocolate chips.

Onto ungreased cookie sheets, drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls, 2 inches apart.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until light brown (centres will be soft). Cool for 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 30 minutes. Store covered in an airtight container.

Ben is encouraging healthy eating in schools all around the UAE by catering farm-to-table fresh produce, whilst educating the children in the process.