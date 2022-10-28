Recipe of the day: Butter Chicken Omelette

Get creative in the kitchen this weekend

By Neeraj Rana Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 8:14 PM

These eclectic Indo-western flavours, bringing in the best of both worlds… literally.

Butter Chicken Omelette

INGREDIENTS

(Butter chicken gravy)

•Butter

•Whole spices

•Ginger & Garlic

•Red Chili powder & Red chili paste

•Tomato puree and tomato paste

•Cashew nut

•Fenugreek leaves

•Honey cream

INGREDIENTS

(Omelette)

•Whole egg beaten

•Butter

•Salt to taste

PREPARATION

Heat the pan, add whole spices and let them crackle. Add ginger garlic paste, red chilli paste and powder.

Add tomato paste and salt, cook till it releases the oil.

Add fresh tomato puree and cook till the sourness goes away.

Add boiled cashew paste.

Strain above gravy and finish with cream, cardamom powder, fenugreek, and honey.

Take the pan, add butter, pour egg batter with salt and cook

FINISHING

Spread a ladle of butter chicken sauce, place the omelette on top and drizzle a little bit of cream.