Recipe of the day: Butter Chicken Omelette

With kids gearing up to head back to school after the summer break, here are some tiffin-friendly recipes you can try out
These eclectic Indo-western flavours, bringing in the best of both worlds… literally.
Butter Chicken Omelette
INGREDIENTS
(Butter chicken gravy)
•Butter
•Whole spices
•Ginger & Garlic
•Red Chili powder & Red chili paste
•Tomato puree and tomato paste
•Cashew nut
•Fenugreek leaves
•Honey cream
INGREDIENTS
(Omelette)
•Whole egg beaten
•Butter
•Salt to taste
PREPARATION
Heat the pan, add whole spices and let them crackle. Add ginger garlic paste, red chilli paste and powder.
Add tomato paste and salt, cook till it releases the oil.
Add fresh tomato puree and cook till the sourness goes away.
Add boiled cashew paste.
Strain above gravy and finish with cream, cardamom powder, fenugreek, and honey.
Take the pan, add butter, pour egg batter with salt and cook
FINISHING
Spread a ladle of butter chicken sauce, place the omelette on top and drizzle a little bit of cream.
With kids gearing up to head back to school after the summer break, here are some tiffin-friendly recipes you can try out
Get creative in the kitchen
Kitchen classics: Raw appeal