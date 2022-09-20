Recipe of the day: Ben’s Farmhouse Beef Bourguignon

Eating clean can be a tough business… Especially if you consider yourself a foodie

By Ben Tobitt Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 6:32 PM

Here's a recipe you can try at home, which is every bit delicious and calorie-specific, when trying to stick to a healthy eating regimen

Ben’s Farmhouse Beef Bourguignon

Serves 4

Ingredients

•1 kg Stewing beef cut into 2 inches (5 cm) cubes

•2 Carrots, sliced half moon

•1 Onion, thinly sliced

•3 cups Beef stock (preferably homemade, you want something rich to enhance the flavour)

•1 tbsp Tomato paste or tomato puree

•2 Garlic cloves (minced)

•½ tsp dried thyme

•1 bay leaf

•12 baby onions, brown-braised

in stock

•250 gms of mushrooms, sautéed in olive oil

•1-½ tbsp Flour

•1-½ cups Red grape juice (100% juice no sugar added)

•½ cup Red vinegar

•½ tsp Salt

•1/4 tsp Pepper

Method

Dry the meat cubes carefully with paper towels.

In a casserole/pan, sauté the beef until it’s golden brown. Remove it to a side dish and set aside.

Still in the same casserole/pan, sauté the carrot and the onion.

Return the beef to the casserole. Sprinkle it with salt and pepper, then add the flour and toss.

Stir in the juice, vinegar, stock, tomato paste, mashed garlic cloves, thyme, and bay leaf.

Bring it to a simmering point on the stove.

Cover the pot and place it on very low heat and simmer for 2-3 hours or until the beef is tender.

While the stew is cooking, prepare onions and mushrooms. For the onions, add a drizzle of olive oil to a frying pan and sauté the peeled onions until golden brown. Add beef stock until they’re almost covered and simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until almost all the liquid disappears and they’re tender but keep their shape. Set aside.

Prepare the mushrooms as well, quarter and sauté them in 2tsp of olive oil. Keep on stirring until they’re brown. Set aside.

Once the meat is tender, add onions and mushrooms to the meat.

Skim the fat off. Simmer for 2-3 minutes. Skim additional fat if it rises. The sauce should be thick enough to coat a spoon. If not, boil it until it thickens. If it’s too thick, stir in some stock or bouillon to make it lighter.

Recommended sides are cauliflower cheese, potatoes, noodles, or rice.

Serving size approx.

200g = 325 calories