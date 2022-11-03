Here are 3 must-try seafood recipes

This weekend, prep a lavish meal in your kitchen

By Riccardo Pinna Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 7:42 PM

Celebrate the changing season by cooking up a storm in the kitchen with these show-stopper seafood recipes

WHITE REEF LOCAL FISH

Ingredients:

• 120 gm white reef fish

• 30 gm cucumber

• 30 gm celery pure

• 100 gm boiled potatoes

• 30 gm leeks

• Salt/pepper to taste

• 10 gm Bottarga powder

• 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Process:

Clean the fish, remove the fish bones

With the fish bones prepare a fish broth, adding cold water, vegetables and the potatoes (remove once properly cooked) boil, strain properly. Adjust with salt and pepper

Steam the fish fillets, season it

Boil the celery, blend and strain until smooth texture. Adjust the flavour

with salt

Cut the cucumber, season and marinate with olive oil and lemon juice

Plate it according to the image

TUNA CARPACCIO

INGREDIENTS:

• 60 gm fresh reef tuna

• 40 gm avocado

• 30 gm mix vegetables

• 40 gm turnip

• 3 gm salt/pepper

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 table spoon balsamic vinegar

• Lime juice

Process:

Slice the tuna, season with salt, pepper, olive and balsamic

Cut the avocado into very thin slices, add lime juice to avoid oxidation

Cut the vegetables, steam and chill in ice-water

Season with salt, olive oil

Peel the turnip, boil, blend and strain to obtain a smooth cream, adjust with salt

Plate as per the image and garnish with nuts and mint sprig

CHILLI BOAVA

Ingredients:

• 500 gm octopus tentacles washed and cleaned

• 2 onions

• 4 garlic cloves

• 3 teaspoon tomato paste

• 10 curry leaves

• 3 pandan leaf

• 3 teaspoon ground cumin

• 4 teaspoon red chilli powder

• ½ gm Maldivian chilli

• 3 cups water

• 2 teaspoon salt

• 2 tablespoon oil

Process:

Add the octopus tentacles, 1 teaspoon salt and 2 cups of water to a large pot and bring it to a boil. You might need to add more water depending on the size of pot that you use. You need to make sure that the water covers all the tentacles

Let the octopus tentacles simmer till soft (timing can change according to the size of the octopus)

Mix the tentacles with 1 teaspoon salt, red chilli powder, tomato paste and leaves, cover to marinate while you prepare the other ingredients

Slice the onions and garlic thinly.

Heat the oil in a large pot and add the onions, curry leaves and pandan leaves, cook until the onions begin to turn brown

Add the garlic and cook until the garlic softens. Should not take longer than 30 seconds

Add the ground cumin, mix well and cook until you smell the cumin aroma; this should take slightly over 30 seconds depending on the heat

Add the octopus, Maldivian chilli and 1 cup of water to the pot and mix well

Add more chilli, salt or tomato paste if necessary

Plate as per the image below

Riccardo Pinna is a chef at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa