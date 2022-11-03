Here are 3 must-try seafood recipes

Weekends are time to whip up a frenzy. How about starting with these delicacies….
Celebrate the changing season by cooking up a storm in the kitchen with these show-stopper seafood recipes
WHITE REEF LOCAL FISH
Ingredients:
• 120 gm white reef fish
• 30 gm cucumber
• 30 gm celery pure
• 100 gm boiled potatoes
• 30 gm leeks
• Salt/pepper to taste
• 10 gm Bottarga powder
• 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
• 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Process:
Clean the fish, remove the fish bones
With the fish bones prepare a fish broth, adding cold water, vegetables and the potatoes (remove once properly cooked) boil, strain properly. Adjust with salt and pepper
Steam the fish fillets, season it
Boil the celery, blend and strain until smooth texture. Adjust the flavour
with salt
Cut the cucumber, season and marinate with olive oil and lemon juice
Plate it according to the image
TUNA CARPACCIO
INGREDIENTS:
• 60 gm fresh reef tuna
• 40 gm avocado
• 30 gm mix vegetables
• 40 gm turnip
• 3 gm salt/pepper
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 table spoon balsamic vinegar
• Lime juice
Process:
Slice the tuna, season with salt, pepper, olive and balsamic
Cut the avocado into very thin slices, add lime juice to avoid oxidation
Cut the vegetables, steam and chill in ice-water
Season with salt, olive oil
Peel the turnip, boil, blend and strain to obtain a smooth cream, adjust with salt
Plate as per the image and garnish with nuts and mint sprig
CHILLI BOAVA
Ingredients:
• 500 gm octopus tentacles washed and cleaned
• 2 onions
• 4 garlic cloves
• 3 teaspoon tomato paste
• 10 curry leaves
• 3 pandan leaf
• 3 teaspoon ground cumin
• 4 teaspoon red chilli powder
• ½ gm Maldivian chilli
• 3 cups water
• 2 teaspoon salt
• 2 tablespoon oil
Process:
Add the octopus tentacles, 1 teaspoon salt and 2 cups of water to a large pot and bring it to a boil. You might need to add more water depending on the size of pot that you use. You need to make sure that the water covers all the tentacles
Let the octopus tentacles simmer till soft (timing can change according to the size of the octopus)
Mix the tentacles with 1 teaspoon salt, red chilli powder, tomato paste and leaves, cover to marinate while you prepare the other ingredients
Slice the onions and garlic thinly.
Heat the oil in a large pot and add the onions, curry leaves and pandan leaves, cook until the onions begin to turn brown
Add the garlic and cook until the garlic softens. Should not take longer than 30 seconds
Add the ground cumin, mix well and cook until you smell the cumin aroma; this should take slightly over 30 seconds depending on the heat
Add the octopus, Maldivian chilli and 1 cup of water to the pot and mix well
Add more chilli, salt or tomato paste if necessary
Plate as per the image below
Riccardo Pinna is a chef at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
