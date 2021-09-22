Ramiz is a very honest man, Pakistan needs him, says Sethi

Imran has made the right choice because he knows Ramiz’s strengths, Sethi said

Ramiz Raja, the new PCB chairman, has been left with a mountain to climb after New Zealand and England called off their Pakistan tours, raising fresh doubts over the South Asian country’s position in international cricket.

But Ajay Sethi, Chairman of Channel 2 Group and ‘a close friend of Raja’, says the former Pakistan captain has what it takes to pull the beleaguered cricket board out of troubled waters.

“He is the right choice as the chairman, Imran (Khan) knows that because he played with him, captained him. Imran has made the right choice because he knows Ramiz’s strengths,” Sethi told Khaleej Times over the phone.

“Ramiz has got three great qualities. He was a great cricketer, he is also a very well-known commentator. Also, he is an entrepreneur. I think it’s this quality that will bring about a great change in Pakistan cricket,” Sethi added.

“But more than anything else, you know, Ramiz is a very honest man. I am sure that he will give his absolute best to help Pakistan cricket.”