Ramiz is a very honest man, Pakistan needs him, says Sethi

Rituraj Borkakoty /Dubai
rituraj@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 22, 2021 | Last updated on September 22, 2021 at 12.55 am
Ajay Sethi with Ramiz Raja and Sunil Gavaskar. (Supplied photo)

Imran has made the right choice because he knows Ramiz’s strengths, Sethi said

Ramiz Raja, the new PCB chairman, has been left with a mountain to climb after New Zealand and England called off their Pakistan tours, raising fresh doubts over the South Asian country’s position in international cricket.

But Ajay Sethi, Chairman of Channel 2 Group and ‘a close friend of Raja’, says the former Pakistan captain has what it takes to pull the beleaguered cricket board out of troubled waters.

“He is the right choice as the chairman, Imran (Khan) knows that because he played with him, captained him. Imran has made the right choice because he knows Ramiz’s strengths,” Sethi told Khaleej Times over the phone.

“Ramiz has got three great qualities. He was a great cricketer, he is also a very well-known commentator. Also, he is an entrepreneur. I think it’s this quality that will bring about a great change in Pakistan cricket,” Sethi added.

“But more than anything else, you know, Ramiz is a very honest man. I am sure that he will give his absolute best to help Pakistan cricket.”

author

Rituraj Borkakoty

A big fan of the Argentina national football team, Rituraj generally writes on sports. But he deeply cherishes the time he spent with his favourite musician from Assam, India, for an interview. And he loves to bring human interest stories to Khaleej Times readers.




