Watch: Creative Ramadan campaign marks Iftar with billboards that 'fill up with food' at sunset

UK grocery store chain Tesco has launched a creative new Ramadan campaign.
The billboard ad has digital screens showing empty plates of food that gradually fill in towards sunset during Iftar when Muslims break their fast. Below the image is the campaign slogan 'Together this Ramadan' and the subtitle 'in honour of everyone fasting, these plates only fill up as the sun goes down.'
According to local media reports, the billboards are also positioned eastward in line with the setting sun. The ad is displayed for three hours before dusk, with no others running with it.
The billboard is currently displayed in areas of the country with larger Muslim communities such as Brent in London, Birmingham and Bradford.
