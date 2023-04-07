Video: UAE minister, officials break fast with hundreds of workers

Free Iftar in UAE: Volunteers reveal what goes into feeding thousands of people during Ramadan
Irrespective of religion, race and background, thousands of expats are served fruits, drinks and a sumptuous meal
Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, alongside several officials from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), broke fast with hundreds of workers from different professions in Dubai on Friday.
The group Iftar, held in collaboration with Beit Al Khair Society, took place at Al Rashid Mosque in Al Khawaneej.
“It’s our duty to be close to labourers, listen to them, and benefit from their experiences in the labour market. The holy month of Ramadan is an ideal opportunity to do that,” Al Awar said.
“Our labourers deserve our appreciation and respect for their indispensable contribution to the development of the UAE,” he added.
The minister commended the efforts of the organisers, and their keenness to serve labourers during the holy month in line with 'Emirati values and the spirit of giving'.
MoHRE had announced earlier in March that working hours during Ramadan would be reduced by two hours a day for all employees in the private sector across the UAE. Companies are also allowed to implement flexible or remote work during official working hours.
