Up to 75% discount, prizes, promotions: Ramadan Nights event kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

The 40th edition of Ramadan Nights 2023 kicked off yesterday evening at the Expo Centre Sharjah.
Organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event, which will run until April 21, offers an exciting array of entertainment programmes, unique heritage activities, and captivating surprises in the world of shopping.
With over 10,000 products on offer, visitors can enjoy discounts of up to 75 per cent, valuable prizes, and promotions.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, and Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Municipal Council. Present at the opening ceremony were several members of the Board of Directors of the Chamber and Expo Centre Sharjah, along with Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing Department at Expo Centre Sharjah, in addition to a number of official figures and members of the diplomatic corps.
The exhibition featured around 500 brands and over 170 exhibitors from major retailers.
Visitors were also introduced to exhibits presented by productive families, showcasing traditional clothes, tools, handicrafts, incense, drinks, and popular Ramadan dishes.
The 17-day exhibition aims to provide various entertainment activities, special offers, and new programmes that enhance shopping and entertainment experiences for all.
Visitors can take advantage of numerous promotions and valuable prizes offered by exhibitors.
The festival is running daily during the holy month from 5pm to 1am and from 3pm to midnight during Eid Al-Fitr.
