UAE's One Billion Meals Ramadan drive: MBRCH announces Dh20 million donation

The attraction will offer a line-up of authentic traditions, including Iftar and Suhoor at the Majlis of the World
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The UAE’s ambitious One Billion Meals Ramadan charity drive has received its first major donation.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment (MBRCH) has donated Dh20 million to the cause, which is the region’s largest campaign for providing food support to the disadvantaged and underprivileged in 50 nations around the world.
MBRCH became the first benefactor to the initiative when it opened the door to donations from individuals, institutions, businesses and pioneers of philanthropy and humanitarian work from the UAE and abroad to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.
The One Billion Meals initiative aims to provide a food safety net for the hungry and undernourished around the world. This includes particularly vulnerable groups, such as children, refugees and internally displaced victims of crises and natural disasters.
Ibrahim Bumelha, advisor to the Dubai Ruler for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and the vice-chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRCH, said: “The One Billion Meals initiative is an extension of the 100 Million Meals campaign, which was launched in Ramadan 2021. At the time, it successfully distributed 220 million meals across 47 nations – double its initial target – with the participation of MBRCH teams and crews.”
ALSO READ:
The MBRCH is also contributing to implementing the One Billion Meals initiative across many nations, in cooperation with local institutions, and official and private bodies.
The initiative offers its support in the form of instant smart vouchers that enable beneficiaries to use them at approved centres, or food parcels containing basic ingredients for cooking meals in vulnerable and lower-income communities.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
The attraction will offer a line-up of authentic traditions, including Iftar and Suhoor at the Majlis of the World
Ramadan 20221 day ago
With Covid safety rules eased, worshippers say they're looking forward to 'stress-free' devotion
Ramadan 20221 day ago
As Muslims begin fasting today, the spirit of piety manifests through a gush of spiritual energy, the positive vibrations of goodness within one’s soul and the intention of engaging in good deeds, observes
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The country's religious affairs minster says the Holy Month would begin on Sunday, while a large Islamic group says it starts Saturday
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The landmark will host Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers and serve 30,000 iftar meals daily
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The UAE announced the spotting of the crescent on Friday
Ramadan 20221 day ago
After two years of Covid-affected Ramadan, worshippers come together at mosques to offer prayers
Ramadan 20221 day ago
KT photo/Neeraj Murali
Ramadan 20221 day ago