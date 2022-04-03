UAE's One Billion Meals Ramadan drive: MBRCH announces Dh20 million donation

The initiative aims to provide a food safety net for the hungry and undernourished around the world

By A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 4:05 PM

The UAE’s ambitious One Billion Meals Ramadan charity drive has received its first major donation.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment (MBRCH) has donated Dh20 million to the cause, which is the region’s largest campaign for providing food support to the disadvantaged and underprivileged in 50 nations around the world.

MBRCH became the first benefactor to the initiative when it opened the door to donations from individuals, institutions, businesses and pioneers of philanthropy and humanitarian work from the UAE and abroad to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The One Billion Meals initiative aims to provide a food safety net for the hungry and undernourished around the world. This includes particularly vulnerable groups, such as children, refugees and internally displaced victims of crises and natural disasters.

Ibrahim Bumelha, advisor to the Dubai Ruler for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and the vice-chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRCH, said: “The One Billion Meals initiative is an extension of the 100 Million Meals campaign, which was launched in Ramadan 2021. At the time, it successfully distributed 220 million meals across 47 nations – double its initial target – with the participation of MBRCH teams and crews.”

The MBRCH is also contributing to implementing the One Billion Meals initiative across many nations, in cooperation with local institutions, and official and private bodies.

The initiative offers its support in the form of instant smart vouchers that enable beneficiaries to use them at approved centres, or food parcels containing basic ingredients for cooking meals in vulnerable and lower-income communities.

