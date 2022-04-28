UAE's 1 Billion Meals: Yas Holding donates Dh1 million to drive

This rich stew goes perfectly with chapati or naan
YAS Holding announced the donation of Dh1 million as support continues to pour in for '1 Billion Meals' campaign that concluded on Wednesday.
The Group’s donation, equivalent to one million meals, is an addition to the contribution of other benefactors to the region's largest campaign, which aims to provide food aid to underprivileged communities across 40 countries.
Mr Murshed Al Redaini, Yas Holding Group CEO, said, “We are honoured to contribute to this noble humanitarian initiative during the blessed month of Ramadan, helping to reduce global hunger and malnutrition in underprivileged communities across the world. We hope to demonstrate values of solidarity and human fraternity, reflective of this month of good deeds and giving. As a leading business development and investment company, Yas Holding aims to inspire growth in the UAE and beyond.”
Organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), '1 Billion Meals' campaign aims to alleviate global hunger and battle malnutrition in less fortunate communities across the world, especially among vulnerable groups such as women, children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of disasters and crises.
The campaign, launched at the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, is a continuation of last year’s 100 Million Meals, which surpassed its target, collecting and distributing 220 million meals.
