UAE's 1 Billion Meals drive: VPS Healthcare's Dr Shamsheer Vayalil donates Dh1 million

As a festive atmosphere returns to the Emirate after Covid-19, residents are hosting gatherings and enjoying cultural activities
Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director of VPS Healthcare Group, has announced a donation of Dh1 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative.
The initiative, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), provides food support in coordination with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, as well as a number of local charity and humanitarian organizations in beneficiary countries.
Dr Vayalil said: “We are honoured to contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative organized by MBRGI to provide aid and relief to those undernourished, which supports the global battle against hunger and represents the values of the UAE and its wise leadership in giving and expanding the scope of humanitarian work.
"This is especially true given the escalation of the global hunger crisis and the increase in the number of people affected by it, especially children, refugees, displaced persons, and victims of disasters and crises.”
The initiative is a continuation of last year’s 100 Million Meals campaign, which ended up distributing 220 million meals, prompting the new goal of one billion meals.
