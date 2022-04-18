UAE's 1 Billion Meals drive: Al Rostamani Group contributes Dh10 million

Several companies are making significant financial donations to help feed the underprivileged

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 11:37 PM

Al Rostamani Group has announced a donation of Dh10 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, which aims to assist and provide sustainable food support to the underprivileged and most needy groups in 50 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and the world.

Al Rostamani Group’s donation, equivalent to 10 million meals, is one of several UAE companies that are making a significant financial contribution to 1 Billion Meals initiative. The drive is helping to alleviate the hunger experienced by people worldwide every day, especially vulnerable groups such as children, refugees, displaced persons and those affected by disasters and crises.

Hunger, malnutrition and related diseases claim a child’s life every 10 seconds and causes 25,000 deaths per day.

Marwan Abdulla Al Rostamani, Chairman of Al Rostamani Group, said: “Al Rostamani Group is proud to contribute to the humanitarian effort and the noble global message of this initiative, and the one before it, the 100 Million Meals campaign, to reach the needy wherever they are without discrimination. This translates the values of giving that are deeply rooted in the UAE and its people.”

