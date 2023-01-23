UAE: World's first Ramadan toy calendar hits stores, helps kids get creative during Holy Month

According to the Arab-European maker, it will be a perfect gift children can give themselves on the joyful day of Eid al Fitr

Photo: Rahul Gajjar

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 7:28 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 8:14 PM

A German man of Arab origin has created an assembly toy car to keep children constructively engaged throughout Ramadan.

Mohamad El-Issa, product manager at the Carrera-Revell Group, said their one-of-its-kind remote-controlled Ramadan rock crawler is developed to help girls and boys build a 4X4 buggy piece-by-piece easily over the 30 days of the Holy Month.

“At the end of the month, they will have the finished product in their hand. It won’t be an ordinary toy, but something they will be immensely proud of, having built it on their own one day at a time. It will be the perfect gift they can give themselves on the joyful day of Eid al Fitr,” said the 33-year-old developer, who created the product over two years.

El-Issa said he came up with the Ramadan RC Crawler idea to fill what he calls a “yawning gap” in the market. “We see a lot of Christmas-themed toys but not so much for Ramadan and certainly not a toy for the whole 30 days of the holy month.”

This is the first time a European company has created a Ramadan-themed toy, especially for children in the Arab world.

Mohamad El-Issa

The toy vehicle comes with a step-by-step assembly guide to get children into high gear.

“Assembling the car parts will simulate creativity, enhance cognitive abilities and develop science, technology, engineering and mathematic (STEM) skills of children while also weaning them away from television and video games,” said El-Issa.

The Dh299 Ramadan RC Crawler has hit the UAE market and is available in stores like ToysRUs and Hamleys.

