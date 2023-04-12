UAE: Up to Dh300,000 fine for paying restaurants to prepare Iftar meals; authority issues warning

'Never experienced Iftar like this': 200 housekeeping staff treated during Ramadan at Dubai hotel
Gathering was aimed at making staff feel special and loved, as most of them lived thousands of miles away from their families
Residents have been asked to refrain from paying restaurants and caterers to prepare Iftar meals for distribution in Abu Dhabi. The Department of Community Development (DCD) Abu Dhabi stressed that any charitable donations and financial contributions must be made only through licensed entities in Abu Dhabi.
“Imprisonment and a fine of no less than Dh150,000 and no more than Dh300,000 will be imposed on any entity collecting or receiving donations without obtaining a permit,” the DCD noted.
The department underlined that outsourcing and paying restaurants to prepare Iftar meals is a violation of Federal Law No. (3) of 2021 and its bylaw, which regulate the fundraising activities and donations in the UAE.
“Individuals who would like to make charitable contributions can do so through in-kind or cash donations made to fundraising licensed entities or regulated donation boxes,” the department said in a statement.
The DCD stressed the importance of establishing a culture of giving in accordance with legal frameworks and legislation.
“This helps regulate donations by protecting donor’s funds and ensuring they reach the right beneficiaries. Whereas the department considered the customs of preparing, buying, and distributing Iftar meals to families in the neighbourhood, or distributing meals and dates to passers, or placing water in mosques as not violating the law as long as they do not collect any money or donations for illegal purposes,” the department clarified.
“Establishing, organising, or performing any act aimed at collecting donations in Abu Dhabi is not allowed without a permit from the DCD, with the exception of Fundraising Licensed Entities, which are charities, federal, local and civil institutions that are permitted by laws and decrees to collect, receive and make donations,” the DCD added.
ALSO READ:
Gathering was aimed at making staff feel special and loved, as most of them lived thousands of miles away from their families
Perpetrators of the crime will be jailed and penalised not less than Dh20,000 fine or any of the two punishments
Parking in undesignated areas and on sidewalks is a traffic offence punishable by a fine of up to Dh1,000
The campaign has inspired a remarkable response from businesses and individuals
This authentic Levantine dish is sure to make your mouth water
This entire area has embraced colourful lights, from buildings and streets to cafés and restaurants – everything is illuminated
Arrangements for Iftar is made by the healthcare facility in Mussafah
The group Iftar was held at Al Rashid Mosque in Al Khawaneej