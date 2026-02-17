Taraweeh prayers in UAE to begin tonight after Ramadan crescent spotted

The holy month of Ramadan will begin in the UAE on Wednesday, February 18, after the crescent moon was sighted on Tuesday evening.

The announcement was made by the Presidential Court on their X account, following Maghrib prayers. Now, Tuesday marks the last day of Shaban, and Muslims across the country will begin fasting from dawn on Wednesday.

Taraweeh prayers will start tonight at mosques across the UAE after Isha prayers. Worshippers are expected to gather as the blessed month begins with special night prayers.

Earlier in the day, the UAE Fatwa Council had called on residents to look out for the crescent and report any sightings. After verification through official channels, the start of Ramadan was confirmed.

Ramadan is a time of fasting, prayer, reflection and giving. Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from food and drink, and focus on spiritual growth and community bonding.

Shorter working hours for the public and private sectors are expected to come into effect from Wednesday.