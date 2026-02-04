UAE schools adjust exam schedules ahead of Ramadan to reduce student stress

Some internal assessments and board exams may still overlap with the fasting period

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Feb 2026, 6:00 AM UPDATED: Wed 4 Feb 2026, 8:24 AM
  Share:

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, teachers and administrators are carefully managing exam durations, spacing between papers, and supervision schedules to minimise fatigue for fasting students.

However, some internal assessments and board exams may still overlap with the fasting period.

Expected to begin around February 19, subject to moon sighting, Ramadan is overlapping with the CBSE board exams starting February 17 and the ISC/ICSE tests scheduled for February 12 and 17 for Classes 12 and 10, respectively.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal of Credence High School, said, “Exam durations, spacing between papers, and staff supervision are carefully managed to ensure fairness and minimise fatigue for fasting students. All Ramadan-specific timetable and assessment adjustments are communicated well in advance through official school channels, ensuring transparency, reducing stress, and helping families plan effectively during the holy month.”

Principals highlight that a good amount of planning is involved in balancing academic requirements with students’ wel