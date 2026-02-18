UAE Rulers pardon thousands of prisoners as Ramadan 2026 begins

As the holy month of Ramadan begins in the UAE, the Rulers of the country are embodying the spirit of generosity for the occasion, pardoning prisoners across emirates.

Not only will these prisoners get a second chance at life and reintegration into society, the Rulers have also said that they will take on the inmates' financial penalties, leaving them without burden to celebrate Ramadan with their loved ones.

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the release of 1,440 inmates this year for Ramadan — 145 more than last year, when the number was 1,295.

Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has pardoned 1,856 prisoners from correctional and punitive establishments in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has released 407 prisoners in Sharjah on the first day of Ramadan 2026.

In Ajman, the Ruler, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, who also serves as Supreme Council Member, ordered 134 inmates to be released from correctional and penal institutions in the Ajman Police General Command.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 407 prisoners in the emirate. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has given directives to proceed with the necessary legal procedures to implement this decision.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, pardoned 125 prisoners on the occasion. The inmates are of various nationalities and were selected based on good conduct and behaviour, according to WAM.

(Inputs from WAM)