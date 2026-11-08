Ramadan 2027: Why UAE shoppers are buying fabrics months before the holy month

With Ramadan still months away, shoppers in Ras Al Khaimah have already begun purchasing fabrics and traditional clothing, hoping to avoid the last-minute rush at tailoring shops and secure their preferred designs ahead of the holy month.

Traders in the emirate's traditional markets say some customers began preparing as early as September, buying fabrics for Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, while others are expected to start shopping closer to the occasion.

At Al Shahama Textiles and Readymade Garments on Kuwaiti Street in Ras Al Khaimah, a shop representative who preferred not to be named said customers had started purchasing fabrics in September and October, with demand expected to continue through November, December and January.

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"People are buying now because tailors will be busy later," he said, explaining that many families prefer to purchase their fabrics early to ensure their traditional outfits are ready in time.

Among the most popular choices are jacquard, silk, cotton and Italian fabrics, particularly among women preparing outfits for Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and family gatherings.

Some shoppers also purchase fabrics in larger quantities to prepare matching outfits for several family members. "Sometimes they buy 10 or 17 yards at once for the whole family, including mothers and daughters," he said.

The representative noted that Fridays and weekends are generally the busiest periods, when families have more time to shop together. During weekdays, women often visit with their mothers, sisters or daughters to browse new collections.

Preparing months in advance

For Maryam, a Sharjah resident, preparing for Ramadan is something she prefers to do well ahead of time, particularly when it comes to purchasing fabrics and arranging tailoring.

"I usually start preparing for Ramadan four to six months in advance, especially when it comes to clothes and tailoring," she said.

She explained that shopping early gives her more time to choose fabrics, negotiate prices and ensure that tailors can complete her outfits without the pressure of last-minute orders.

"I prefer to finish everything early because prices are better, there is more room to negotiate, and tailors are not under pressure. This way, the outfits turn out exactly how I want them," she said.

By the time Ramadan approaches, Maryam said she usually has only a few smaller purchases left, which she can conveniently order online.

Living with her family, she said her Ramadan shopping mainly focuses on traditional clothing and perfumes. She enjoys selecting her own fabrics, often sourcing them from shops in India, Italy and the United Kingdom, although she sometimes finds similar materials through traders in the UAE.

Once she has chosen her fabrics, she takes them to tailoring shops in Souq Al Makhawir to have her outfits made.

She also purchases ready-made pieces from local businesses, which she enjoys supporting.

For Maryam, the quality of her purchases matters more than the number of outfits she buys.

"Quality is more important to me than quantity, and I don't set a specific budget for Ramadan shopping," she said. Instead, her purchases depend on the colours, designs and styles she wants to wear during the season, as well as the weather.

She added that she has not noticed any significant changes in prices compared with previous years, with fabrics and traditional clothing generally remaining within a similar price range.

Changing shopping habits

While some shoppers continue to purchase fabrics in large quantities, traders say buying habits have gradually changed, with more customers spreading their purchases across several visits.

The representative at Al Shahama Textiles said customers previously tended to buy most of their Ramadan and Eid fabrics in one shopping trip, but many now prefer to purchase smaller quantities over time.

"Before, people used to buy more at one time. Now they buy little by little," he said.

He attributed the shift partly to customers wanting to keep up with new designs and changing fashion trends rather than committing to their entire Ramadan wardrobe months in advance.

To meet this demand, the shop introduces new fabric collections every week, giving customers more options as the holy month approaches.

Social media has also become an important way of attracting shoppers, with the store regularly sharing photographs of new arrivals through WhatsApp Status.

"When we receive something new, we post it on WhatsApp. Customers see the pictures and come to the shop to buy," he said.

Although some customers are currently shopping for UAE National Day celebrations, the representative said demand for fabrics and traditional outfits is generally stronger ahead of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

He explained that shoppers preparing for one-day celebrations often prefer ready-made clothing, while those shopping for Ramadan and Eid are more likely to purchase fabrics for tailoring.

The shop also offers fabrics across different price ranges, with discounts available for customers buying larger quantities. "We offer reasonable prices, and if someone wants to buy a large quantity, we can give them a special price," he said.

Some shoppers prefer to wait

However, not all traders are seeing an early increase in Ramadan-related purchases. At Al Saddat Ladies Garments in Ras Al Khaimah's Old Market, manager Mohammad Zeeshan said most customers are currently focused on buying traditional clothing for UAE National Day, with Ramadan shopping expected to pick up closer to the holy month.

"Most customers are shopping for National Day now. For Ramadan, people usually start coming around 10 days before the month begins," he said.

According to Zeeshan, customers frequently purchase traditional clothing as gifts for family members, particularly mothers, sisters and daughters. Among the most popular items are jalabiyas, embroidered traditional dresses and matching mother-and-daughter outfits.

He said traditional designs continue to attract shoppers, with customer preferences remaining largely unchanged over the years.

"People still like the same traditional styles. These are the old designs, and customers continue to buy them," he said.

While National Day collections are currently attracting the most attention, the shop has already begun gradually introducing new designs for Ramadan and Eid.

Zeeshan said weekends are typically the busiest period, with customers travelling from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain to shop for traditional clothing in Ras Al Khaimah's Old Market. He expects shoppers to gradually shift their attention towards Ramadan and Eid collections over the coming months, as families begin planning their purchases for the holy month.