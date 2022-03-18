UAE: Ramadan to begin on April 2, last for 30 days, says Emirates Astronomical Society

Khor Fakkan will precede Abu Dhabi by about eight minutes for the start of fasting and breakfast

File photo

By Wam Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 4:38 PM

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, said the Holy Month of Ramadan will begin on Saturday, April 2, and Eid al-Fitr will fall on Thursday, May 2, adding that Ramadan in 1433 Hijri Year is expected to last for 30 days.

The city of Khor Fakkan in the Emirate of Sharjah, specifically at Shark Island near Khor Fakkan Port, which is the easternmost point of the country, will precede the capital, Abu Dhabi, by about eight minutes for the start of fasting and breakfast while in Al Ghuwaifat and Al Sila, the westernmost points of the country, fasting and breakfast will begin approximately 12 minutes later than the capital.

Therefore, the time difference will be 20 minutes, in which Khor Fakkan will be ahead of Ghuwaifat for the start of fasting at dawn and breakfast at sunset, he further added.

The dawn call to prayer in Khor Fakkan will be at 04:48, while in the capital, Abu Dhabi, it will be at 04:56, and in Al Sila and Ghuwaifat it will be at 05:08, Al Jarwan said in conclusion.