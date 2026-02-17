UAE announces February 18 as first day of Ramadan 2026

The UAE’s moon‑sighting committee confirmed on Tuesday that Ramadan 2026 will officially begin on February 18. This means Muslims across the nation will start their fasts and mark the beginning of the holy month from Wednesday.

Under Islamic tradition, each lunar month lasts either 29 or 30 days, depending on the new crescent’s sighting, and so Shaban will complete 29 days this year.

As daylight increases over the coming weeks, fasting hours will gradually extend, with earlier dawns and later sunsets. While the first days of Ramadan will require just under 13 hours of fasting, this will peak at approximately 13 hours and 27 minutes near the month’s end.

For many, fasting is a profoundly personal journey, one that encourages closeness to God, sharpens spiritual focus, and inspires a greater sense of empathy toward the vulnerable.

Ramadan prayer timings

Shorter work, school days

Every year, the UAE reduces working hours for employees in both the public and private sectors during Ramadan, except for certain essential roles. There are also remote work options for employees who qualify.

Usually, the UAE federal government follows a four‑and‑a‑half‑day workweek. During months outside of Ramadan, employees work eight hours from Monday to Thursday, and four and a half hours on Friday.

Schools also adjust their schedules to support fasting students and families. Many Dubai schools have introduced shorter days during Ramadan, typically capping instructional hours at five hours a day.