UAE: Ramadan Nights draws thousands of visitors in first week

The Sharjah event features over 170 exhibitors from top retailers and showcases more than 500 brands

Visitors at Ramadan Nights 2023 in Sharjah. — Wam

By Wam Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 8:15 PM

Ramadan Nights 2023, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah and supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has kicked off to an impressive start, attracting thousands of visitors in its first week.

The event has earned a reputation as a premier shopping and entertainment destination, offering a wide range of activities, exclusive events, and customised promotions to cater to the diverse preferences of attendees.

The event features over 170 exhibitors from top retailers and showcases more than 500 brands, offering visitors an extensive selection of goods, products, services, and luxury items.

The exhibition is being held from April 8 to 21 as part of the 33rd edition of "Sharjah Ramadan Festival". It has an impressive programme of shopping surprises, exciting entertainment activities, and valuable prizes and gifts, all of which contribute to a vibrant and lively atmosphere.

ALSO READ:

In the upcoming days, residents and visitors can expect more enjoyable Ramadan evenings, heritage shows, dining experiences, and family entertainment activities, in addition to major discounts of up to 75 per cent on a wide range of products from prominent local and international brands.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasised that "Ramadan Nights" undergoes a renewal process annually to offer unique experiences to both residents and visitors. Expo Sharjah is committed to fostering a marketing atmosphere that complements the promotions and entertainment events, drawing a considerable number of visitors who relish exceptional shopping experiences and delightful Ramadan evenings."

Additionally, Al Midfa stressed that Expo Centre Sharjah has planned numerous surprises and entertainment events for the visitors.