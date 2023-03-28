UAE: Popular Ramadan outdoor bazaar for families now open in Sharjah

Entry is free and part of the proceeds from every purchase at the event will be donated to a charitable initiative

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 8:16 PM

The vibrant outdoor Ramadaniyat bazaar is back for its second edition at Sharjah's cultural landmark House of Wisdom (HoW), offering the UAE community a chance to experience the Emirati culture during the holy month.

Running every evening from 8pm to 2am until April 2, this bazaar showcases cultural programmes, children’s activities, unique shopping experiences, food and coffee at outdoor cafes, retail booths, and workshop spaces set up against the majestic backdrop of the UAE’s library of the future.

Adorned with glowing lanterns, the gorgeous Ramadaniyat venue aptly celebrates HoW’s theme for the holy month this year, which is ‘Giving’.

Part of the proceeds of every purchase at the event — be it through book-buying or acquiring an HoW membership — will be donated to Kalimat Foundation’s ‘Adopt a Library’ initiative. The drive was launched by the Sharjah-based global nonprofit to revive and enrich libraries in under-resourced communities across the Arab world and also improve Arab children’s access to quality books and reading materials in their mother tongue.

A series of special edutainment activities will engage children, allowing them to learn more about the cultural traditions of the holy month. Several workshops are lined up, including Ramadan-inspired baking and lantern and pottery making. These workshops seek to help promote the spirit of community, strengthen the family bond, and popularise traditional foods.

The HoW’s popular ‘Little Readers’ corner is also buzzing with workshops and special activities at special discounted rates, enabling young ones to develop essential life skills.

Seeking to raise awareness among young visitors about the significance of giving and solidarity, HoW has created a special Ramadaniyat Kit inspired by Hala Mohamed Al Turk’s work Ramadaniyat. The kit offers a daily activity calendar that will engage children in value-instilling pursuits during the holy month.

HoW’s Ramadaniyat is also celebrating UAE entrepreneurs affiliated with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) and Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) who will be featuring their members at the vibrant, free-to-enter bazaar.

