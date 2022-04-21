UAE: Physician enjoys breaking fast on the job, says taking care of patients is a form of worship

“Ramadan is a month of blessings, kindness and doing good deeds," says Syrian expat Dr Alaa Adnan Murad

Though Syrian expat Dr Alaa Adnan Murad often has to break her fast on the job, she says she enjoys it because her patients come first.

Dr Murad, a 28-year-old general physician at Seha's Prime Assessment Centre for Covid-positive patients in Al Ain, says taking care of the ill during the holy month of Ramadan is a form of worship.

"Ramadan is a month of blessings, kindness and doing good deeds," she said, adding that fasting helps her nurture her relationship with Allah.

Unlike elsewhere, Dr Murad says Ramadan in the UAE in observed in a special way because many people understand and appreciate the plight of the less fortunate.

"I enjoy fasting in the UAE. Here, people help others and encourage good deeds. Muslims provide food and other necessities to the needy and it brings mental ease," she said.

Dr Murad's daily work routine is just like other days - except she works less hours and is able to perform her religious obligations.

"I ensure that I find time to perform the five daily obligatory prayers and recite the Holy Quran throughout Ramadan," she said. "When I am off duty, I perform the night prayer (Tahajjud)."

Fasting on the job is easy for her because she is surrounded by a supportive team, she said. "I believe I was chosen for this task of taking care of sick people to serve humanity. I don’t feel bad breaking my fast at my workplace. We always have Iftar with my working team and they are like family to me," she added.

Dr Murad’s favourite dishes to have during Iftar are salads, lentil soup, fruits, dates and fresh juices.