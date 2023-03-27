UAE: Fatwa council responds to 2,500 queries since Ramadan began

There are several hypotheses on what causes them, one that most seem to concur on is that it was a combination of dietary factors and loss of sleep
The UAE Council for Sharia Fatwa (UAE-CFSF) has responded to 2500 fatwa requests since the beginning of Ramadan and the number is expected to increase throughout the holy month.
Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Director General of the UAE-CFSF, said that for the first time since the launch of its advisory services, the Council provided the public with the opportunity to communicate directly with Sharia specialists, clerks, and Mufti through all services, seven days a week, including the weekly official holidays.
He added that this comes within the framework of the council's efforts to meet the public's needs for fatwas during the holy month of Ramadan.
CFSF since the first day of Ramadan started to respond to the public jurisprudential and legal questions, and allow them to communicate with trusted specialists, considering expectations that the requests for fatwas received by the council will exceed 2,500 fatwas per day throughout the holy month.
According to the new timings, the call centre provides its advisory services from 9am until 6pm, from Monday to Friday, while inquiries from the public will be answered during the weekend (Saturday and Sunday) from 1pm the 6pm.
Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei stressed the Council’s endeavour to consolidate its position as a leading body in providing legal fatwas.
He pointed out that the provision of fatwa services on all days of the week during the holy month comes within the Council’s keenness to control legal fatwas, standardize their reference, and organize their affairs and mechanisms for their issuance in the country.
Dr Al Darei said that CFSF makes great efforts to take into account the jurisprudential changes according to which the fatwa develops at every time. It simplifies the fatwas and avoids extremism.
The Fatwa Services Contact Center in the Council is keen to provide legal fatwas in three main languages, Arabic, English and Urdu, within five main specializations, including fatwas specialized in worship, financial transactions, family issues, youth, and student fatwas, in addition to both general fatwas and private women’s fatwas.
The public can benefit from the Sharia fatwa services by calling the number 8002422 from within the United Arab Emirates, at the number 0097122052555 from outside the country, or via the SMS fatwa service at the number 2535.
ALSO READ:
There are several hypotheses on what causes them, one that most seem to concur on is that it was a combination of dietary factors and loss of sleep
Visitors were treated to an Iftar banquet hosted by Sheikh Mohamed
The youngster is eagerly looking forward to fasting for at least half the month
UNHCR's Refugee Zakat Fund has supported 6 million displaced people around the world
The initiative aims to fight and eradicate hunger around the world
This traditional dish which translates into five fingers should be eaten with the hands
Scenes at a mosque in Deira, Dubai, show how faith brings together a massive community of residents hailing from different parts of the world
The initiative is part of the authority's efforts to make the emirate a top business destination