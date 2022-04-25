UAE: Emirati donates Dh100,000 to help prison inmates buy flight tickets, return home

More than 2,500 meals are being distributed every week
On Monday, a benevolent Emirati donated Dh100,000 for flight tickets of inmates who have completed their jail term at Ajman Punitive and Reformatory Establishments.
Brigadier General Khalid Mohammad Al Nuaimi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, received a cheque worth Dh100,000 from Yousef Sultan Al Ajmani, to buy flight tickets for the inmates to be able to return back to their home country to start a new life.
Brigadier Al Numaimi expressed his deep thanks to Al-Ajmani and his generous support for this humanitarian initiative, which facilitated the return of their inmates to their country, and for his efforts in providing humanitarian aid in cooperation with the Ajman Police.
“This contribution reflects the highest bonds of social solidarity and support of the UAE's path of benevolence and giving,” he said
Youssef Sultan Al-Ajmani expressed his appreciation to the Ajman Police for its security contributions in the Emirate and its relentless endeavour to improve the service of inmates.
He said that this support strengthens the relationship with the Ajman Police and intensifies the means of cooperation to support the humanitarian services adopted by the government of the emirate.
