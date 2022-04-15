UAE Embassy hosts interfaith Iftar to celebrate Ramadan, Holy Week and Passover in Paris

Event features discussions focusing on peaceful religious coexistence

Wam

By Wam Published: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 11:36 PM

An interfaith Iftar gathering was hosted by Hend Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to France, at the country's embassy in Paris to celebrate Ramadan, Holy Week, and Passover.

The event was the second edition of Majlon, a new series of events launched by the Embassy that convenes prominent voices from France and the UAE around key issues of mutual interest, in order to further deepen French-Emirati ties.

The interfaith Iftar, which focused on interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence, gathered public figures and representatives from different religious communities in France, including Muslims, Jews, Christians, Buddhists and Sikhs.

The event featured a panel discussion, which focused on peaceful religious coexistence, and convened three representatives of the Abrahamic religions: Imam Chems-Eddine Hafiz, Rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris; Baron Éric de Rothschild, President of the Shoah Memorial; and Father Xavier Gué, Director of the Institute of Sciences and Theology of Religions at the Catholic University of Paris (ICP).

"By building on mutual understanding, coexistence and respect for human dignity, we can achieve many miracles" said Hend Al Otaiba.

"The UAE has shown, through major milestones such as the Abraham Accords, that its model of religious pluralism and tolerance makes it a haven of peace in a region known for its conflicts. We are deeply committed to the promotion of tolerance and peaceful, interfaith coexistence, in the UAE, in France, and throughout the world," she added.

Imam Chems-Eddine Hafiz said, "To present the current dialogue between people of different faiths from tumbling into ignorance, concern and confrontation, the UAE, through its many actions, is enabling the search for a brotherhood between believers of different religions that is solidly rooted in the spiritual, ethical and humanistic values which the UAE represents."

Baron Éric de Rothschild said, "Interfaith dialogue is essential in this day and age, because so often religion has been a reason for conflict. I hope that events like tonight's Majlon will inspire people of all beliefs to show tolerance and consideration towards the other's religion, ideas and opinions."

Father Xavier Gué said, "As Christians are about to celebrate Easter, Jews are preparing for Passover and Ramadan has already begun, I believe this type of meeting to be essential, especially in a country like France. This is a wonderful initiative from the UAE, in line with the Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis in Abu Dhabi, in 2019."