UAE: 314 prisoners pardoned in Ajman ahead of Ramadan

More than 300 inmates in Ajman will be able to spend the holy month with their families, thanks to a pardon granted by the Ruler of the emirate.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 314 prisoners, it was announced on Friday.

With the gesture, Sheikh Humaid hopes to give these people a chance to start anew and bring joy to their families.

The procedures for their release were initiated immediately, said Maj-Gen Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police.

Such pardons are usually granted to eligible inmates every year during special occasions. The President Sheikh Mohamed also directed the release of 735 prisoners on Thursday.

