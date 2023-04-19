UAE: 15,000 Iftar meals distributed to taxi drivers in Sharjah

Head Chef at Maison Mathis Roberto Toffoli shares his signature recipe after a 12-year tenure at legendary ship company Cunard
Sharjah Taxi, one of the projects of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Emirate of Sharjah, distributed 15,000 meals to Sharjah taxi drivers across various localities, in close cooperation with Sharjah Charity International.
"This initiative, organised during the holy month, strives to promote and highlight the values of goodness, giving, and virtue inherent in the souls of the people of the Emirates. These values are reflected in the nation’s tolerance, generosity, and humanitarian and charitable giving that our wise leadership has instilled among all citizens and residents,” commented Khalid Al Kindi, acting general manager at Osoul Transport Solutions.
He added: “Sharjah Taxi routinely organises community initiatives throughout the year. Our annual Ramadan initiative is considerably one of our most important events. Through this initiative, we aim to spread the spirit of brotherhood and love, and share all the joy of the holy month.”
Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charitable Society, added: “The initiative emphasises the significance of charitable partnerships and encourages institutions to carry out their social responsibility.”
A large number of Sharjah Taxi employees and Sharjah Charity International staff and volunteers participated in the initiative to ensure meals were distributed smoothly and safely to drivers.
