Ramadan 2026: Philippine embassy in Abu Dhabi announces working hours

The Embassy of the Philippines in Abu Dhabi has announced revised working hours in observance of the holy month of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, the embassy will operate from 7.30am to 2.30pm on Monday to Thursday, and 7.30am to 12pm on Fridays.

“Regular office hours will resume after Eid Al Fitr,” the embassy said in its announcement.

Regular operating hours are typically from 7.30am to 3.30pm every Monday to Thursday, and 7.30am to 12pm on Fridays.

Most consular services require prior appointments. For notarial services in particular, transactions are limited to early morning slots — 7.30am to 9.30am (Monday to Thursday) and 7.30am to 9am (Friday).

In a separate advisory, the embassy urged Filipinos in the UAE to rely on verified sources of information amid a rise in unconfirmed and conflicting reports circulating online.

The embassy, along with the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, encouraged the community to monitor updates from official channels and UAE authorities, and to remain vigilant.

The announcement comes as authorities across the UAE rolled out adjusted schedules for the holy month.

