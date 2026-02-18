Sheikh Mohammed pardons 1,856 inmates from Dubai facilities for Ramadan

Dubai Ruler on the first day of Ramadan 2026 ordered the release of 1,856 prisoners. These inmates are of different nationalities and are stationed in various correctional and punitive establishments in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the release on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

UAE leaders often order the release of prisoners on such special occasions and religious holidays.

Counselor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, said the release order reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s desire to give those pardoned a chance to reflect on their mistakes that brought them under the law and led them off the right path. This allows them to return to their families and society as positive and responsible individuals, while fully respecting the law and its rules.

Counselor Al Humaidan confirmed that the Public Prosecution in Dubai immediately began taking the necessary measures to implement the release order as quickly as possible, enabling those covered by the order to join their families and bring joy to their hearts in this holy month.