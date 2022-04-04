Sheikh Mohammed meets Tahnoun bin Zayed, Mansour bin Zayed

They exchanged Ramadan greetings and discussed ways to boost UAE residents' happiness

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday met with Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's National Security Adviser, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, at Al Marmoum in Dubai.

The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

They exchanged Ramadan greetings and discussed the progress of the country’s development journey led by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The meeting also discussed efforts to enhance the happiness and welfare of the community and further raise the country’s global competitiveness.

