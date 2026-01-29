Sharjah Light Village to continue till first few days of Ramadan; check out ticket prices

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority opened the Light Village experience on January 29, as part of the fifteenth edition of the Sharjah Light Festival 2026. The annual festival, combining art and creativity to celebrate Emirati culture and heritage, is scheduled to officially open on February 3.

The festival illuminates the emirate's sky with its artistic and light shows, transforming its landmarks and monuments into living paintings where lights harmonize with architectural details. It continues till February 15, 2026.

This year, Light Village is offering a packed interactive programme that, for the first time, extends to the first few days of the holy month of Ramadan – February 22, bringing the total number of days to 25. It includes a number of artworks and light installations by international artists, a dedicated children’s play area, and interactive events and programmes for visitors of all ages.

The experiences in the village are diverse. The Light Experiences Exhibition by Japanese artist Yasuhiro Chida — who is participating with a collection of distinctive light artworks that offer interactive visual experiences that blend light, art and technology — reflect the concepts of creativity, community interaction and sustainability within an immersive sensory experience.

Check out the ticket prices below:

Adults and children above 12 years: Dh20

Children from 3 to 11 years: Dh10

Immersive light experience (Adults) Sonic Neon + Analemma by Japanese artist Yasuhiro Chida: Dh50

Immersive light experience (Children) Sonic Neon + Analemma by Japanese artist Yasuhiro Chida: Dh25

Bundle ticket for Adults (Entry + Immersive gallery): Dh60

Bundle ticket for Children (Entry + Immersive gallery): Dh30

Full season pass (29 January - 22 February): Dh180

The opening ceremony of the Sharjah Light Festival 2026 on February 3 marks the official launch of light shows and interactive experiences spread throughout the emirate.

This year, Sharjah will witness light shows and experiences in 13 different locations across the emirate, including the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi House, Al Majaz Waterfront, Aljada area, Sharjah Mosque, Kalba Waterfront, Khorfakkan Waterfall, Al Dhaid Fort, the Hanging Gardens in Kalba, Al Tayari Mosque, Al Hamriyah Public Market, Al Rafisah Dam, House of Wisdom, and Sharjah Fort.

[With inputs from WAM]