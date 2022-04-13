Ramdan 2022: Light meal at Iftar prevents muscle fatigue and headaches

'We truly go the extra mile': How Dubai restaurants are ramping up food safety standards during Ramadan
Restaurant owners agreed that the constant checks by Dubai Municipality helped them to improve quality at their outlets
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Being physically active this Ramadan is essential to keeping one’s mind and body healthy. A light meal with 30-40g of healthy carbs is suitable for Iftar to prevent muscle fatigue and headaches.
The first hour after exercise is the golden hour for glycogen recovery, and protein intake of 20-25g is recommended. Here are some tips:
• Moderate exercise must be done one hour after an Iftar meal
• Choose wholegrains for carbs
• Choose easy-to-digest, low-fat protein foods
• Remember to rehydrate with plain water
• Avoid excessive caffeine and energy drinks
>> End your fast with two to three dates and hydrate with 300-1,000ml plain water
>> Rehydrate: Fresh coconut water or mixed-berries and almond milk smoothie with walnuts
>> Soup: 1 cup of lentil soup or chicken barley herb soup
>> Light meal: Egg roll with whole-meal bread or cheese vegetable sandwich or 1 cup of chicken fettuccine
>> After one hour: Do some stretching, followed by a light workout. Drink enough water to stay hydrated.
>> Post workout meal:
• 80-120g grilled chicken, with pita bread and hummus; and 3 roasted veg skewers
• Or baked or pan-seared fish fillet with sweet potato chips; 1 small plate of quinoa tabouleh cucumber with pecan nuts and cherry tomato
>> Dessert: One serving of banana peanut butter brulee, with chamomile tea
>> Slowly sip 700ml to 1,000ml of fluids to complete hydration requirements.
Restaurant owners agreed that the constant checks by Dubai Municipality helped them to improve quality at their outlets
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The contribution will help provide essential food requirements to the most vulnerable groups
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Bursting with flavour, this dish is very filling and great to snack on
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Technology giant to launch #MealsForReels campaign across Mena region and beyond
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Break your fast at one of these top spots around the country
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid
Ramadan 20221 day ago
One of the most enduring miracles of Islam, the well of Zamzam first gushed forth some 4,500 years ago
Ramadan 20222 days ago
AA8, 111 and F55 are among the plates that will be auctioned off to support the 1 Billion Meals initiative
Ramadan 20222 days ago