Ramadan tents, indoor sports and quiz: A list of must-visit events to catch in the last week of holy month

Many of the events have been extended until Eid Al Fitr week as well

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 7:53 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 7:55 PM

With only a week left for the Holy Month of Ramadan to come to an end, the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) continues to offer extensive programmes for families.

The list includes must-visit Ramadan tents, indoor sports and activities and a host of activities at the malls. Many of the events are extending into the Eid Al Fitr week as well.

Here is a list of top events which are being organised in the Emirate:

Malls and markets

The outdoor art gallery at Al Seef boasts pieces by artists endorsed by Dubai Culture, alongside arabesque and contemporary art installations, live art showcases and activities all throughout Ramadan and into Eid Al Fitr week.

Al Seef is also home to a Ramadan market that showcases a variety of Ramadan themed products from home décor to Fawanees lanterns, kids’ products and sweets. Nightly storytelling and quiz sessions have been planned for little ones. Families can enjoy special Iftar and Suhoor deals. The Ramadan activities will be held from Iftar time until midnight, until May 5.

Together this Ramadan

The Pointe ‘Together This Ramadan’ campaign is hosting an array of activities, including spectacular fountain shows with the family. Visitors can listen to soothing Arabic tunes or take a stroll down the promenade to see the Ramadan decorations. Over 20 restaurants are offering Iftar and Suhoor menus.

At the Ibn Battuta Mall, pictures taken at the Ramadan themed reflection room put participants in a draw to win a delicious Iftar. Several retail and food and beverage offers are being hosted across the mall.

At the Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, grocery and dining events have been planned.

Ramadan Tents

The Ramadan tent at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers is offering an iftar package for Dh 275 per person and suhoor for Dh 185 per person. The event is being hosted at the ‘Terrace Between the Towers’. The Ramadan Majlis can accommodate up to 500 guests and is available daily throughout Ramadan from sunset onwards.

The Ramadan tent at the Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm is hosting Iftar in a relaxing ambience offering Lebanese, Moroccan, Persian and Khaleeji flavours, with large LED screens and games such as chess and backgammon, available on request.

Asateer will be open every day for iftar from 6.30 pm until 8.30 pm and for suhoor from 10 pm until 3 am, with the last order taken at 2.30 am.

The first-ever Hologram ever available in a tent is at the Ramadan Moments Tent at the Festival Bay helipad. Featuring singers such as Umm Kulthum and Abdel Halim Hafez, and a range of delicious food by Karam Al Baher, this tent offers something for everyone. Enjoy live entertainment such as violin and Tarabiyat shows, the Harget Kart concert, influencer meet and greets, as well as surprise visits by celebrities throughout Ramadan.

The majlis at Madinat Jumeirah for Iftar from sunset to 8.45 pm is priced at Dh 220 per person, or for Suhoor from 9.30pm until 3 am priced at Dh185 per person.

Activities

Dubai Sports World

The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Sports Council (DSC) have announced the 12th edition of Dubai Sports World running from now until September 21, giving sports enthusiasts across the city access to six months of quality indoor sporting facilities across football, padel, cricket, tennis, badminton and more in Za’abeel Halls 3 – 6 at DWTC, daily between 8 am to 12 am, extending to 1 am during Ramadan. Prices begin from just Dh 20 and will vary based on the sport and timing.

Dubai Dolphinarium

The venue has lined-up 45-minute interactive dolphin and seal shows.

