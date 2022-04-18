Ramadan reflections: It’s time to keep distractions away; devote yourself to worship

The last 10 days of the holy month has a special significance, as the Lailatul Qadr, or the 'Night of Power', may descend upon Muslims

There is no better time than the holy month of Ramadan for spiritual renewal, and Muslims try to achieve it during this period.

The last 10 days of the holy month has a special significance as it is most likely on one these days that the Lailatul Qadr, Night of Power, descends upon Muslims — promising bountiful rewards to those who spend time in ibadah and asks in humble supplication to Allah whatever they want. Yet again, we have an opportunity to perform itikaaf once again and reap the bountiful blessings and spiritual rewards.

Abdullah ibn `Umar, a learned companion of the Prophet (peace be upon him), reported that “Allah’s Messenger (pbuh) used to stay in the mosque during the last 10 days of Ramadan.” (Al-Bukhari).

The more you pray; recite the Holy Quran; do zikr, engage in good deeds; avoid telling lies, etc — the more rewards are promised. We have almost completed two-third of fasting and it is time to look inwards whether we have accomplished what Allah and Prophet (pbuh) enjoined upon us to do. Or, whether what we did was according to the Shariah parameters or our ibadah was done with good intent.

This is a good opportunity, after we complete our 19th fast, to engage in ibadah without any distractions — yes, spending your last 10 days in a masjid, which we call itikaaf, and which our Prophet (pbuh) practised and recommended.

The Arabic word ‘itikaaf’, which is attributed to seclusion in the mosque, can have several meanings. It has a number of implications: distancing oneself from worldly distractions, or preventing oneself from certain pleasures, or voluntarily trapping and restricting oneself in a confined space.

Away from work and family and leaving behind all distractions — including shopping, mobile phone, laptop, Internet access, and household chores— Allah has given a rare opportunity to dedicate ourselves solely to worship and to actually enjoy performing acts of worship, rather than doing them only as an obligation or duty. Needless to say, itikaaf is highly rewarded by Allah, as every action therein involves dedication.