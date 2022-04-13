Ramadan reflections: How an Abyssinian became the first muezzin of Islam

Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Despite fasting for hours, Emirati nurse says patients always come first
Khadija feels that not eating has never taken a toll on her work
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Among the stirringly evocative symbols of Islam is the azan — the call to prayer — intoned in a resonant cadence by a muezzin who invites the faithful to prayer.
The prayer call had its genesis during the time of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Bilal ibn Rabah, an Abyssinian and a prominent African-Arab companion of the Prophet (PBUH), has the distinction of being the first muezzin in Islam. A muezzin is a highly regarded position in the Islamic world.
Bilal (may Allah bless him) was one of the first people of African ancestry to embrace Islam. His life story, which is a prime example of Islam’s respect for equality, was turned into an animation film a few years ago and became an instant hit.
ALSO READ:
Bilal was born on March 5, 580 AD, in the holy city of Makkah, in the modern-day Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He lived the life of a bonded labourer during his childhood and teenage years, as he had been captured and taken as a bonded servant by pagan merchants in pre-Islamic Makkah.
Bilal’s curiosity about Islam grew soon after. The fact that God does not measure people by the colour of their skin, nationality, social status or race — but by the measure of their character, taqwa (piety) and actions — impressed him to a great extent. He thought that if there was any religion that was divine, it must be Islam.
Bilal’s voice, high-pitched and mesmerising, was known all around as he used to amble the streets to make residents aware of the prayer time. After the emigration of the Prophet (PBUH) and his followers from the holy city of Makkah to Madinah, one of his companions named Abd Allah ibn Zaid had a vision in which he saw himself trying to buy a wooden clapper to summon people to prayer. But the man who had the clapper advised him to call out to the people instead and intone a short message. Ibn Zaid then went to Prophet Muhammed (pbuh) with his story and the Prophet told him to ask an Ethiopian named Bilal, who had a marvellous voice, to call the Muslims to prayer.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
Khadija feels that not eating has never taken a toll on her work
Ramadan 20221 day ago
More than 105 government entities, schools, companies and individuals will participate
Ramadan 20221 day ago
In each episode, Islamic scholars and professors from the university will help viewers understand the meaning of verses
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The combination of mango, mint and a tinge of spice is refreshing and one of the best drinks in summer
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The authority aims to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and reduce the Iftar rush
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Everything in the Emirate happens with a touch of class, said the preacher during an iftar event by Al Manar Islamic Centre
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Two customs specific to the holy month have stood the test of time
Ramadan 20222 days ago
'Its success is a testament to our longstanding commitment to helping those in need'
Ramadan 20222 days ago