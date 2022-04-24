Ramadan recipe of the day: Strawberry cream log rolls

This dessert infused with sweetness and tanginess of the berry balances the taste

By Team KT Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 1:06 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 1:09 PM

Strawberry cream log roll is a quick, easy, and delicious dessert infused with strawberries' sweetness and tanginess, balancing the taste and teasing your hungry palate.

Ingredients

— Finger biscuits- 2 packs

— Strawberries- sliced 1 cup

— Whipped cream - 3 cups

To dip the biscuits:

— Milk - 1/2 cup

— Sugar - 1/2 teaspoon

— Vanilla essence- 1 teaspoon

Method

— In a bowl, pour the milk and mix in sugar & vanilla essence.

— Dip the finger biscuits in milk & line them on one side of a long piece of parchment paper in 3 rows.

— Once the biscuits have soaked up the milk, fold the other half of parchment paper onto the dipped biscuits & roll it out gently with a rolling pin.

Filling:

— Beat the whipping cream with a hand mixer as directed in the package. Add in some sliced strawberries and whisk till the strawberries get incorporated and the cream turns stiff and pinkish.

— Spread the cream generously on the rolled biscuits. Line halved strawberries on one side and gently roll the parchment paper along with the biscuits to form a log roll.

— Freeze for an hour and then chill in refrigerator. Remove the parchment paper before serving, sprinkle some icing sugar. Slice & Enjoy the rolls!

Recipe courtesy: Haneeya Basheer

