Ramadan recipe of the day: Strawberry cream log rolls

Strawberry cream log roll is a quick, easy, and delicious dessert infused with strawberries' sweetness and tanginess, balancing the taste and teasing your hungry palate.
— Finger biscuits- 2 packs
— Strawberries- sliced 1 cup
— Whipped cream - 3 cups
To dip the biscuits:
— Milk - 1/2 cup
— Sugar - 1/2 teaspoon
— Vanilla essence- 1 teaspoon
— In a bowl, pour the milk and mix in sugar & vanilla essence.
— Dip the finger biscuits in milk & line them on one side of a long piece of parchment paper in 3 rows.
— Once the biscuits have soaked up the milk, fold the other half of parchment paper onto the dipped biscuits & roll it out gently with a rolling pin.
— Beat the whipping cream with a hand mixer as directed in the package. Add in some sliced strawberries and whisk till the strawberries get incorporated and the cream turns stiff and pinkish.
— Spread the cream generously on the rolled biscuits. Line halved strawberries on one side and gently roll the parchment paper along with the biscuits to form a log roll.
— Freeze for an hour and then chill in refrigerator. Remove the parchment paper before serving, sprinkle some icing sugar. Slice & Enjoy the rolls!
Recipe courtesy: Haneeya Basheer
