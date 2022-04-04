Ramadan recipe of the day: Luqaimat

This dish is crunchy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside and drizzled with the traditional date syrup

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 5:00 PM

The famous Arabic delicacy Luqaimat is a sweet addition to any Iftar spread — but the best part is that it takes only a few steps to make some on your own.

This dish is crunchy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside, topped off with sesame seeds and drizzled with the traditional date syrup. Every bite taken is a reminder of the legacy of Arabic cuisines.

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 tbsp milk powder

A pinch of salt

A pinch of sugar

¼ tbsp yeast

½ cup water

½ litre oil (for frying)

Preparation

— Combine all the ingredients — flour, milk powder, salt, sugar and yeast — add water and knead well to make a dough.

— Leave the dough to rest for 15 minutes to allow it to rise.

— Use a tablespoon to cut the dough into small pieces.

— Deep-fry these pieces in oil until golden brown.

— Remove the fried pieces and allow it to cool.

— Place them in a serving bowl and give it a generous pour of date syrup.

