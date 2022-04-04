Ramadan recipe of the day: Luqaimat

Ramadan 2022 in UAE: No permit needed for Dubai restaurants to serve food during the day
Eateries in food courts can 'operate business as usual'
Ramadan 202222 hours ago
The famous Arabic delicacy Luqaimat is a sweet addition to any Iftar spread — but the best part is that it takes only a few steps to make some on your own.
This dish is crunchy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside, topped off with sesame seeds and drizzled with the traditional date syrup. Every bite taken is a reminder of the legacy of Arabic cuisines.
1 cup all-purpose flour
3 tbsp milk powder
A pinch of salt
A pinch of sugar
¼ tbsp yeast
½ cup water
½ litre oil (for frying)
— Combine all the ingredients — flour, milk powder, salt, sugar and yeast — add water and knead well to make a dough.
— Leave the dough to rest for 15 minutes to allow it to rise.
— Use a tablespoon to cut the dough into small pieces.
— Deep-fry these pieces in oil until golden brown.
— Remove the fried pieces and allow it to cool.
— Place them in a serving bowl and give it a generous pour of date syrup.
ALSO READ:
Eateries in food courts can 'operate business as usual'
Ramadan 202222 hours ago
Bottlenecks were observed from Dubai to Sharjah as early as 1pm, with reports of multiple collisions
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
Time is of the essence as many orders come for Iftar meals
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The initiative aims to provide a food safety net for the hungry and undernourished around the world
Ramadan 20221 day ago
This amount will be paid in addition to the monthly aid provided to them
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The 32nd edition of the 33-day event has been launched on Sunday
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Enjoy your evenings with our top picks of Iftars to remember
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The pardon was given to the prisoners who proved good character and conduct
Ramadan 20221 day ago