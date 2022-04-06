UAE

Ramadan recipe of the day: Lemon chicken

This flavourful tangy lemon chicken would taste delicious with khuboos or served over a bed of rice

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 5:01 PM

If you enjoy grilled chicken, you will like this Greek chicken version. It is fresh, light, and great to serving your family or a crowd during the holy month of Ramadan.

This flavourful tangy lemon chicken would taste delicious with khuboos (Arabic bread) or served over a bed of rice.

Lemon chicken

Ingredients

  • Whole chicken 1,100g
  • Lemon marinade 100g
  • Potatoes (slices) 100g
  • Tzatziki 30g
  • Lemon wedge

Lemon mustard sauce

  • Garlic 15g
  • Oregano dry 1g
  • Lemon juice 210g
  • Olive oil 250g
  • Thyme fresh 5g
  • Honey 40g
  • Dijon mustard 60g
  • Chicken stock powder 10g

Tzatziki

  • Greek yogurt 250g
  • Dill leaves 20g
  • White vinegar 10g
  • Olive oil 50g
  • Cucumber 130g
  • Salt 4g
  • White pepper 2g
  • Garlic chopped 2.5g

Instructions

1. In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients together and blend to a smooth consistency.

2. Marinate the chicken with lemon mustard sauce overnight.

3. Placing the chicken in a baking tray, cover it with butter paper and aluminum foil, and bake at 170° for 30 minutes

4. Uncover the chicken and finish roasting for an additional 20 mins for a golden-brown color.

5. In a large mixing bowl, pour in the Greek yogurt.

6. Add in all the other tzatziki ingredients and mix well.

7. Store tzatziki in the chiller till use

8. Slice the potatoes into even thin slices and marinate with the lemon dressing. And grill to order.

Assembly

1. Using a warm dinner plate, place a tablespoon of the lemon mustard sauce

2. Place the grilled potatoes

3. Top with the half-cut roasted chicken

4. Serve with a side of Tzatziki and lemon wedge.

Recipe courtesy: Caya restaurant

(As published in Ramadan Recipes Guide from Brand Dubai’s ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network)

