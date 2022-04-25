Ramadan recipe of the day: Hyderabadi Mutton Tahari

Ramadan in UAE: Busy fitness trainer has Iftar with colleagues, calls them his extended family
Biryani is perhaps the most commonly associated food with a delicious feast.The spices in this biryani are sure to add flavour to your meal. This mouth-watering biryani is a must-add to your Iftar meal.
Marinate the mutton along with ginger and garlic paste, salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, lemon juice, garam masala powder and yoghurt.
Set it aside for at least an hour.
Soak rice for 30 minutes.
In a pressure cooker heat oil.
Add the whole spices(cloves, cardamom, bay leaf, cinnamon). Sauté for 10 seconds.
Add onions and sauté until golden brown.
Add ginger garlic paste and sauté.
Now add chopped tomatoes and salt and sauté until soft.
Then add the marinated mutton and sauté.
Let the mutton pressure cook for 4-5 whistles on medium heat.
Finally, transfer the cooked mutton along with the gravy to a larger vessel. Add hot water(4 cups) to the gravy. When it starts boiling add the soaked rice along with chopped coriander, chopped mint and sliced green chilli.
Stir gently until all mixed.
Cover and simmer on low flame for the next 20-25 mins.
In between, add hot water if required.
Serve with raita and salad.
Recipe courtesy: Shahran Restaurant Al Nahda 2 - Dubai
