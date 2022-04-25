Ramadan recipe of the day: Hyderabadi Mutton Tahari

This mouth-watering dish is a must-add to your Iftar meal

Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 5:23 PM

Biryani is perhaps the most commonly associated food with a delicious feast.The spices in this biryani are sure to add flavour to your meal. This mouth-watering biryani is a must-add to your Iftar meal.

Ingredients :

Mutton: 750gm

Tomato: 0.5kg

Yoghurt: 400gm

Water: 4 glasses

Onion: 1

Ginger Garlic Paste: 3 tsp

Rice: 300gm

Mint Leaves: 15-20 leaves

Coriander Leaves: 5 tsp

Green Chili: 4

Turmeric: 0.5 tsp

Salt: 3 tsp

Red Chili Powder: 2 tsp

Oil: 1 cup

Cinnamon: 1

Cardamom: 5

Cloves: 4

Lemon: 1

Method:

Marinate the mutton along with ginger and garlic paste, salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, lemon juice, garam masala powder and yoghurt.

Set it aside for at least an hour.

Soak rice for 30 minutes.

In a pressure cooker heat oil.

Add the whole spices(cloves, cardamom, bay leaf, cinnamon). Sauté for 10 seconds.

Add onions and sauté until golden brown.

Add ginger garlic paste and sauté.

Now add chopped tomatoes and salt and sauté until soft.

Then add the marinated mutton and sauté.

Let the mutton pressure cook for 4-5 whistles on medium heat.

Finally, transfer the cooked mutton along with the gravy to a larger vessel. Add hot water(4 cups) to the gravy. When it starts boiling add the soaked rice along with chopped coriander, chopped mint and sliced green chilli.

Stir gently until all mixed.

Cover and simmer on low flame for the next 20-25 mins.

In between, add hot water if required.

Serve with raita and salad.

Recipe courtesy: Shahran Restaurant Al Nahda 2 - Dubai

