Ramadan recipe of the day: Hummus Gardenia

This one combines the goodness of vegetables with the creaminess of the dip

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 5 Apr 2022, 12:34 AM

Add a fresh twist to your humble hummus. Combining the creaminess of the dip with the goodness of vegetables, this one is best served with bread. Go on, have a dip!

Ingredients

• Hummus 180g

• Grilled vegetables 50g

• Pomegranate seeds 10g

• Fresh thyme 1g

• Pine seeds 5g

• Olive oil 10g

• Sakura mix 5g

Hummus

• Cooked chickpeas for hummus 1000g

• Tahini paste 300g

• Lemon salt 15g

• Sunflower 150g

• Salt 10g

Vegetables

• Green zucchini 50g

• Yellow zucchini 50g

• Eggplant 50g

• Onion 50g

• Green bell pepper 50g

• Red bell pepper 50g

Pesto

• Pine nuts 100g

• Fresh basil 200g

• Grated parmesan cheese 80g

• Garlic 10g

• Olive oil 200g

• Salt 5g

Preparation

1. In an electronic mixer, combine all the hummus ingredients with a bit of ice cube and blend to a smooth consistency. Keep in the chiller until use.

2. Cut the green, yellow zucchini, and eggplant into slices and place them in a mixing bowl.

3. Marinate the vegetable with basil pesto and set it in the fridge.

4. Cut the onions, red and green bell peppers into cubes and make skewers.

5. Marinate the vegetable skewers with basil paste as well and set aside.

6. In a food processor, combine all the ingredients and blend into a smooth consistency.

Assembly

1. Using a shallow salad plate, place the hummus into a half-moon shape.

2. Place the grilled vegetables on the opposite side of the plate.

3. Sprinkle over the vegetables some Sakura, pine seeds.

4. Sprinkle some zaatar over the hummus and the pomegranate seeds and olive oil.

5. Serve with slices of sourdough bread.

Recipe courtesy: Caya restaurant

