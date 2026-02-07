Getting Ramadan-ready? Here are 7 spiritual items in high demand

With Ramadan expected to begin around February 19, spiritual preparation has already started across the UAE. In markets in Dubai and in Sharjah, stores are seeing a rise in customers buying spiritual products.

From traditional prayer items to modern digital tools, residents are stocking up early.

Here are 7 products that are seeing strong demand according to shopkeepers:

1. Tasbeeh beads

“Every year, tasbeeh is the first item people ask for,” said Abdul Qadir, who works at Blue Market in Al Ras. “Some want simple wooden beads; others prefer stone or crystal ones. Many say they want to increase their daily zikr this Ramadan.”

2. Digital zikr rings and electronic counters

Retailers selling such products also see a demand in digital zikr rings. “Digital zikr rings are becoming very popular,” said Yousuf Salimi, an electronic product store based in Sabkha.

“Young customers especially like them because they can count their tasbeeh quietly anywhere. It is small and easy to use.”

3. Quran copies and translations

Copies of the Quran are also moving fast. And some retailers said that people are buying storybooks so that they can understand the Quran better.

“People prefer to start Ramadan with a new Quran. We also sell many copies with English and Urdu translations. Some buy for themselves, and some buy as gifts,” said Majeed from Ashar Book Trading, based in Mareija in Sharjah.

“Recently, a lot of simplified Quranic stories are in the market. And the way the holy book is explained in simple language is drawing many people to buy,” added Majeed.

At Khahat Trading in Rolla, Sharjah, a salesman said that families often buy multiple copies at once.

“Some customers buy Qurans to donate in mosques or send to relatives,” said a sales representative at the shop. “Ramadan is the time when people want more reward.”

4. Prayer mats

Prayer mats are another top seller before Ramadan. Many retailers are seeing people buying these mats in bulk to donate. “People often buy prayer mats for themselves all round the year. But as Ramadan approaches, we see that some places order 10 to 50 mats. And the reason to buy in bulk is to donate,” said Saleem Khan, a shop owner based in Industrial Area 6 in Sharjah.

“We have different designs and thicknesses. People want comfort because they will pray more during Taraweeh and at home,” added Khan.

5. Skullcaps, prayer wear

Traditional prayer clothing is also in high demand. Many residents prefer to get into spiritual mode clean and in new clothes.

“Men are buying new skullcaps and white thobes. Women are asking for prayer abayas and scarves. They want to feel fresh for Ramadan prayers,” said Ameen Kondarnath, a salesperson at a cloth trading shop in Rolla.

6. Adhan clocks

According to Yousuf, digital adhan clocks see a rise in sales before Ramadan. “Families want reminders for prayer times, especially for Fajr and Maghrib,” he said. “It helps children also follow the prayer schedule.”

7. Dates

Shops are also stocking up on dates and bulk items for distribution. “Some customers have already started placing orders for cartons of dates. Some of them also placed orders for small packets for distribution in the communities,” said Abdul Jabbar, a dates trader in Al Jubail Market in Sharjah.

“They plan to distribute to relatives, friends, in offices and to neighbours during iftar,” said Abdul Jabbar.