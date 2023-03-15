Ramadan in UAE: Sheikh Hamdan announces remote work for Dubai Government employees during holy month

70 per cent of staff members allowed to work remotely on Fridays

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to allow 70 per cent of federal government employees to work remotely on Fridays during Ramadan, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, issued directives to implement the same remote working measures for Dubai Government employees.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) said working hours during Ramadan will be 9am to 14:30pm Monday -Thursday; and 9am to 12pm on Fridays, except for employees whose work requires them to be on a separate shift schedule.

The DGHR also said Dubai Government entities can continue offering flexible hours during Ramadan as per prevailing laws and approved working hours. The DGHR encouraged government entities to allow 70% of their staff to work remotely on Fridays during the Holy Month.

The DGHR extended Ramadan wishes to Sheikh Mohamed; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses Members of the Federal Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates; and all UAE citizens and residents.

