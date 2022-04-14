Ramadan in UAE: Security guard juggles work calls, inquiries while breaking his fast

Having Iftar at home with friends and family is always the best, he says

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 2:49 PM

A Ugandan security guard, who juggles emergency calls and inquiries while breaking his fast, says nothing beats having Iftar at home with friends and family.

Asuman Numba, 32, an employee at an Abu Dhabi security firm, has been working as a security guard at different sites in the Capital since he moved to the UAE in 2014.

Numba works the night shift, from 6pm to 6am, which means he's always at work during Iftar. And though the father of two would rather be at home with his wife and children, Numba takes the schedule in his stride.

"You can never concentrate to enjoy your meal during Iftar, as you always expect a call for emergency, approvals, inquiries and others from your bosses, clients and stakeholders," he said. "But sometimes, you must bear with the situation given your working schedule."

However, Numba is mindful of his fasting colleagues' schedules. As the shift team leader, he ensures that the rest of his co-workers can manage their work and enjoy Ramadan with ease.

Though he spends Iftar at work, Numba, a practising Muslim, devotes his time before work to rest ajd prepare for the night duty. "I also find time to recite the Holy Quran and perform the daily obligatory prayers," he said.

Back home in Uganda, Numba said he used to break his fast with matooke, sweet potato, cassava and g-nuts, all of which are dishes he misses dearly. In Abu Dhabi, his must-haves for Iftar are Vimto juice, Coca-Cola, dates, beef biryani, rice and Irish potatoes.

"Ramadan in the UAE is different from back home because of the hot temperatures and sometimes long fasting hours," he said. "But I find it easy and joyous because of the good Islamic atmosphere and the way the holy month of Ramadan is observed here."

For Numba, the holy month of Ramadan is special, as he considers it a month of blessings, repentance and forgiveness.

“Fasting, the third pillar of the Islamic religion, is also observed during this month, thus making it of great value to us Muslims,” he said.